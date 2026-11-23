Jim Baldwin of Wauseon loves Christmas lights, decorations, and traditions. For more than three decades, he has decorated his yard, home, and pond with Christmas lights for passersby to enjoy.

“In December 1993, I started decorating with a few lights. It kept increasing over the years. I like to look at displays of Christmas lights and what yard decorations are available, and get ideas I can use. I buy some decorations when they are on sale, but I design and make most of my displays,” he said.

Jim has always been a craftsman. “I have made small craft items and built larger things like our deck and three-and-a-half-car garage. If I can’t find the Christmas decorations I want, I make them,” he said, adding, “I enjoy changing it up every year. One of my favorite displays is an animated band, Clark & the Griswolds. I set up all of the lights and displays in early November. This year, I will turn on the lights on Thanksgiving evening. People can drive by and look at the lights through Dec. 27. Feel free to pull into our driveway to get a better look,” Jim said. The address is 11981 County Road K, Wauseon.

Jim worked for 29 years as a postal carrier before retiring. He is the drummer for local band Rockville Express. Jim and his wife, Connie, enjoy camping, boating, music concerts, golfing, and supporting their four grandchildren’s events.

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