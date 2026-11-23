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Member Of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church J. Larry Wilson, age 81, of Wauseon, OH and formerly of Edon, OH, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Larry was a lifelong farmer. He also sold fertilizer and seed for a number of years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon. He was a vocal supporter of his grandchildren at all their sporting events that he could attend. Larry enjoyed woodworking after he retired. John Larry Wilson was born February 12, 1945, in Toledo, OH, the son of John F. and Donna R. (Robison) Wilson. He married Lynn B. Moser on July 10, 1965, in Kahoka, MO, and she survives.

Larry is also survived by his sons, John Wilson, of Morley, MI and Lee (Gerald Danaher) Wilson, of Indianapolis; daughter, Sarah (Jeremy) Altstaetter, of Wauseon; grandchildren, Nathanial Lee (Rachel) Harvey, Jonathon Kaleb Wilson, Briley Elizabeth Wilson, Jack Emerson Altstaetter and James Nicolas Altstaetter; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Wilson, of Waterville, OH and sister, Ruthann Nelson, of Whitehouse, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Lori Wilson.

A Celebration of Larry’s life is planned for the spring of 2027 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH is honored to serve the Wilson family.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com