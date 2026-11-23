— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —
Larry is also survived by his sons, John Wilson, of Morley, MI and Lee (Gerald Danaher) Wilson, of Indianapolis; daughter, Sarah (Jeremy) Altstaetter, of Wauseon; grandchildren, Nathanial Lee (Rachel) Harvey, Jonathon Kaleb Wilson, Briley Elizabeth Wilson, Jack Emerson Altstaetter and James Nicolas Altstaetter; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Wilson, of Waterville, OH and sister, Ruthann Nelson, of Whitehouse, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Lori Wilson.
A Celebration of Larry’s life is planned for the spring of 2027 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH is honored to serve the Wilson family.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com