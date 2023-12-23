FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Nancy Hall

“The Senior Center is my happy place! If it weren’t for the Senior Center, I don’t know where I would be right now,” Nancy Hall said.

In early 2022, Nancy visited the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon on the recommendation of her doctor. “I lost my husband in 2015 and had a difficult recovery from a surgery.”

“I was in a dark place when I showed up at the Senior Center. I was crying a lot, and didn’t feel like doing anything,” she explained.

“I slowly got involved and tried some exercise classes. I tried Silver Sneakers Classic exercise class. I liked it and I still attend that each week. Next, I tried Golden Drummers. I liked drumming immediately.”

“It’s a wonderful stress reliever. Karen is an awesome instructor. Everybody is so nice. It’s an awesome place,” she said.

“I feel so much better! As of December, I have lost 77 pounds!” Nancy said. Nancy grew up in Holland, Ohio, and graduated from Spencer-Sharples school, class of 1965, where she was awarded the Crisco award in Home Economics.

She and her husband Kenneth raised three children. Nancy has three grandsons and three granddaughters. Nancy spent many years working in the restaurant industry in and around northwest Ohio.

“I still like to cook and bake, especially around the holidays. My family often asks for my Polish Coffee Cake,” she said.

“The meals at the Senior Center are really good. If you have never been to the Senior Center, you don’t know what you are missing!” Nancy said.