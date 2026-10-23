Fulton County Seniors Invited On Nov. 12 Antique Mall Day Trip To Allen, Michigan

The Fulton County Senior Center’s November newsletter includes a day trip to antique malls in Michigan.

A day trip to Allen, Michigan, is set for Thursday, Nov. 12. The group will have lunch at Applebee’s in Coldwater, then visit three antique malls with vendor booths, crafts, collectibles and Christmas items. Allen Antique Mall is 30,000 square feet with 250 booths and vendors; Allen Antique Barn has 300 vendors and consignments in 24,000 square feet on two levels with an elevator; and Hog Creek Antique Mall has more than 150 dealers in 23,000 square feet. The group will stop for a snack at Dairy Queen in Coldwater on the way home.

Riders meet at the Wauseon senior center site at 8:45 a.m. to leave by 9 a.m., or board at the Fayette Senior Center at 9:45 a.m. The group is due back in Fayette around 5:45 p.m. and in Wauseon around 6:15 p.m.

The suggested donation is $15 per person, which covers transportation. Riders are asked to sign up, then pay cash at their local senior center site within three business days, and to bring money for food and other purchases. Seats are transferable but not refundable. Due to bus seating, the center might not be able to accommodate assistive devices; riders who use a walker or similar device are asked to let the center know in advance. To sign up for the trip, call 419-337-9299.

Seniors who would like to attend the evening trip to the Christmas Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway are asked to call Kim at R & R Tours right away. More seniors need to commit to the trip in order for it to go.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the last day to sign up for the Veterans Breakfast, which will take place Friday, Nov. 6, at the Wauseon site.

The newsletter also lists the Archbold and Swanton sites as closed Friday, Nov. 6, and the center as closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

— Information Provided

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