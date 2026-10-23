Bryan Development Chairman Russ Davies Updates Bryan Rotary Club

BRYAN DEVELOPMENT UPDATE … Rotarian Tami Bergman, speaker Russ Davies. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Bryan Rotary Club heard a presentation from Russ Davies, Chairman of the Board of Bryan Development. The Bryan Development Corporation was established in 1976 and reorganized as Bryan Development in 2010. The 501(c)(3) organization is governed by 14 board members.

Bryan Development encourages investment in Bryan, provides an avenue to financial assistance through programs and connects businesses with resources and community partners. A project originally funded by board member, late Renee Isaac, was recently renamed Renee Isaac Cornerstone Grant. It will help local business owners with permanent improvements to their buildings, addressing safety issues, aesthetics and facades, and extending lifecycles of existing buildings.

BD provides seasonal beautification throughout the downtown to create a welcoming environment for residents and visitors. One of Bryan’s signature community events, Christkindl Market, was created in 2021 by BD. It showcases Bryan as a destination during the holiday season with 15 chalets/vendors attracting approximately 20,000 visitors. Christkindl also creates opportunities for local businesses to participate. BD also supports the Chocolate Walk in the spring and Flair on the Square in the summer.

BD celebrates businesses and individuals making a difference in the community by presenting Spotlight Awards. The impact BD has had on Bryan is significant; 43 properties have been improved, $1.5M+ invested, and high-quality events have been created and supported.

Submitted by Georgetta Hartman Kuhman

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.