Fulton SWCD Taking Orders For Fish Distribution Program

Wauseon, OH, February 9, 2021: The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for the annual fish fingerling distribution program for stocking ponds.

Deadline to order is May 10 with the pick-up on Thursday, May 13 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. After all orders are received, you will be notified of your pick-up time.

Bring containers, such as a trash can or a 5-gallon pail, each lined with a new trash bag. The bags when tied at the top enable air to be added for the trip home to your pond. Fill containers no more than half full with your pond water.

Species offered for sale are bluegill, channel catfish, largemouth bass, redear sunfish, yellow perch, fathead minnows, hybrid bluegill, Koi, and Triploid White Amur.

Order forms and stocking rates may be obtained by calling the Fulton SWCD office at 419-337-9217 or can be downloaded on our website at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.