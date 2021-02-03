Gavarone Introduces The ‘Relapse Reduction Act’

COLUMBUS—State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) this week introduced Senate Bill 25, also known as the ‘Relapse Reduction Act’. The legislation will enhance penalties for drug traffickers who sell on the premises or near addiction service providers. In addition, this bill will prohibit the manufacture, sale or possession of synthetic urine.

Senate Bill 25 is modeled after current law that increases penalties for certain drug offenses that occur near schools and juveniles.

Synthetic urine is an increasingly popular substance used by drug users to defeat drug tests, administered by employers, law enforcement or the court system. By cheating a test, workers, particularly those who operate large machinery, can put the safety of the public at risk because of their drug use.

“A big focus of mine has been to encourage people suffering from addiction to seek treatment and also to come down harder on drug dealers who try to exploit these vulnerable people,” Gavarone said. “Senate Bill 25 will move Ohio forward in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”

The bill was introduced last General Assembly as the result of a conversation between Senator Gavarone and Paul Dobson, Wood County Prosecutor.

Senate Bill 25 has been referred to the Senate Judiciary committee for further consideration. To read a copy of Senator Gavarone’s sponsor testimony click here.