Gene Beaverson (1937-2021)

FAYETTE, OH – Gene W. Beaverson, 83, lifelong resident of Fayette, died early Saturday, January 16, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born November 1, 1937, at the family home in Gorham Township; he was the first of two sons born to the late Willard and Irene (Schroeder) Beaverson.

He was a proud 1955 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School. Gene earned his licensure as a Real Estate Agent and a Broker. An entrepreneur at heart, Gene founded Beaverson Realty, a business he then successfully ran for his entire life. The word “retirement” was not in his vocabulary.

A lifetime of dedication and hard work, he was the former Supervisor of the 50 + 5 in West Unity and also served as an Auctioneer. He worked in construction, and he developed and managed several apartments, duplexes, rental homes, and self-storage units within Fayette and the surrounding area. He was also instrumental in bringing the Sterling Company (now Circle K) to Fayette.

On New Years Day 1975, Gene married the former Barbara Smith, and she survives. He attended the Lauber Hill Reformed Mennonite Church and was a former member of the Morenci Hospital Board, the Fayette Village Council, and the Morenci Eagles.

In his spare time, Gene enjoyed spending time on the family pond, fishing. His favorite pastime was meeting friends for coffee in Alvordton and discussing day-to-day happenings.

He enjoyed exercising and walking his dog, while he visited around town, as well as found great pleasure in mowing his yard. He also enjoyed riding his scooter around town with his dog by his side. Gene was very proud of his family and loved them beyond measure.

Surviving in addition to Barb, his loving wife of 46 years, are five daughters, Barb (Kent) Lester of Fayette, Fawn Schaffner of Fayette, Cindy (Tracy) Mitchell of Pickerington, OH, Chris (Tim) Pennington of Fayette, and Danni (Brian) Keefer of Fayette; 16 grandchildren, Natasha, Andrew, Chad, Ryan, Hillary, Lindsey, Wes, Nathan, Brittany, Aaron, Austin, Alec, Adriana, Tyler, Paige, Trey; 22 great-grandchildren, with two more on-the-way; and his faithful companion, his beloved dog, Peanut.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his son, Michael G. Beaverson; and his brother, Donald Lee Beaverson.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the FUMC Family Life Center in Fayette. Funeral Services for Gene will be held privately for his family and private burial will take place Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Gene may be given to benefit the Lauber Hill Cemetery Fund or the Fayette Fire Department.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, MI, where online condolences can be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Following the Governor’s executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, from Gene’s tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.