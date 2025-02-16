GIRLS BASKETBALL D6 SECTIONAL FINAL: Montpelier’s Season Ends With 48-40 Loss To Ottawa Hills

(PHOTO BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SECTIONAL ACTION … Montpelier’s Aleigha Hillard comes up with the loose ball in the first half of Saturday’s sectional final with Ottawa Hills.

Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 40

MONTPELIER – Montpelier started fast, grabbing a 17-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Green Bears (14-9) rallied and dominated the fourth to a tune of 16-7 to knock off the second seeded Locos.

Kelsie Bumb, who drained three triples in that first quarter, finished the day with 15 points and Zoe Uribes added 14.

OTTAWA HILLS (48) – Kale 0; Potts 2; Gibson 0; Skivers 29; Berenzweig 8; VanSlooten 9; Totals: 15-3-9 – 48

MONTPELIER (40) – Thorp 3; Bumb 15; Hillard 4; Z. Uribes 14; Mahan 4; McGee 0; Ramos 0; Hopper 0; J. Uribes 0; Totals: 13-4-2 – 40

OHHS 10 11 11 16 – 48

MHS 17 4 12 7 – 40