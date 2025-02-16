GIRLS BASKETBALL D7 SECTIONAL FINAL: Fayette Rallies Late For 44-40 Win Over North Central

FOURTH QUARTER HEROICS … Kelsie Storrs slices through the lane in the second half versus North Central. Storrs was 7/8 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and had a team-high 17 points for the Eagles.

BBC RIVALS … North Central’s Cailyn Meyers puts up a shot while driving through the Fayette defense in Saturday’s sectional final.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

FAYETTE (February 15, 2025) – A fourth quarter surge by Fayette lifted the Eagles to a hard-fought 44-40 victory over North Central in a Division VII sectional final matchup.

The win was fueled by clutch free throw shooting from Kelsie Storrs and a key three from Addison Schang as Fayette overcame a late deficit to secure the win.

North Central controlled much of the first half, setting the tone early with second-chance points from Cailyn Meyers, who dominated on both ends of the floor all game.

North Central built an early lead, with Anna Burt and Addie Burger contributing to an early 8-2 advantage.

Fayette kept pace, with twelve free throws attempted in the first quarter of play. Made free throws came from Schang, Storrs, and Zoie Brown on consecutive possessions. A three from Mia Lawson helped North Central enter the second quarter with a 12-11 lead.

The second quarter remained a tight contest, with both teams exchanging multiple lead changes. Meyers continued to be the focal point for North Central, while Zoie Brown and Willow Mitchell provided timely baskets for Fayette.

Storrs connected on a shot from deep to put Fayette ahead and Mesa Gorsuch followed with a mid-range jumper. As the teams went into half, Fayette held a narrow lead 25-21.

Fayette came out of half looking to take full control of the game, with Erika Fetterman scoring buckets on back-to-back possessions for Fayette.

This gave Fayette its biggest lead, but right when they thought they could run away with the game, North Central completely flipped the momentum and went on a 12-0 run to end the third.

The run started with back-to-back buckets from Hickman, including an and-one finish. Meyers then matched Kenzie Hickman with back-to-back buckets of her own.

The run ended with a three from Tessa Reyome to beat the third quarter buzzer, giving North Central a 35-29 lead entering the final quarter.

Though North Central entered the fourth with all the momentum, the final quarter of play belonged to Fayette, as their defense tightened, and free throw shooting sealed the game.

Storrs became the aggressor for Fayette, getting to the line and keeping the Eagles within striking distance.

With under a minute left, Schang drilled the deep go-ahead three off a Fetterman assist to give Fayette a 41-40 lead. Storrs continued her strong fourth quarter by icing the game with clutch free throws, converting three free throws to seal the 44-40 victory.

Free throws played a crucial role in the outcome, with Fayette shooting a total of 33 free throws and converting on 18 of them. North Central shot a total of 18 but struggled and only converted six of those attempts.

Storrs led Fayette with 17, while Brown added nine. Meyers, who put on a great performance for North Central (8-15), led all scorers with 19.

With the win, Fayette (11-11) advances to the district semifinals on February 20, at 6:00 pm at Bryan High School, where they will face Hilltop (18-3).

NORTH CENTRAL (40) – Meyers 19; Turner 2; Lawson 4; Hollstein 4, Burt 2; Burger 2; Hickman 4; Reyome 3; Totals: 14-2-6 – 40

FAYETTE (44) – Schang 6; Storrs 17; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 6; Brown 9; Kunkle 0; Mitchell 4; Totals: 10-2-18 – 44

NCHS 12 9 14 5 – 40

FHS 11 14 4 15 – 44