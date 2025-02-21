GIRLS BASKETBALL D7 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Edgerton Holds Off Stryker 41-33 To Reach District Finals

SCORING IN THE PAINT … Edgerton’s Gretchen Keppeler takes a jumper over the top of Stryker’s Grace Froelich in the first half.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOURNAMENT ACTION … Aubrey Clemens of Stryker tries to fend off the defense in district semifinal action at Bryan High School.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN (February 20, 2025) – Edgerton had the mettle of their team tested after getting a big lead on Stryker in the Division VII district semifinal.

After taking a 12-point halftime lead, the Bulldogs could only manage two free throws, going 0/4 while giving the ball up six times in the third quarter, as the Panthers clawed back into the game.

However, Edgerton didn’t crumble, and got a big fourth quarter boost from Alivia Farnham, to finally put away the scrappy Panthers, 41-33.

Edgerton moves on to the district final Saturday with a mark of 14-10. Stryker exits at 12-11.

“Stryker is a good team, they are a well-coached team, and we hit a dry spell there. Some things didn’t go our way, and the girls got a little frustrated,” Edgerton coach Marchetta Caryer said.

“That’s one of those teaching moments where you have to battle through. I thought we regrouped, we focused and got it back in our favor”

Casey Everetts knocked home three first quarter triples to offset a pair from Reiss Creighton, and Gretchen Keppeler got five more points inside the paint to put Edgerton up 14-9.

Farnham hit 2/2 from the line, and fed Keppeler on a lob to help make it a double-digit lead at 19-9 with 5:23 to go in the half.

Abby Oberlin nailed a deep bomb for the Panthers, but Katilyn Burke scored out of the post and a putback, and Keppeler canned her 10th point of the half on another move out of the block to give the Bulldogs a 26-14 bulge at the break.

That’s when everything went sour offensively for Edgerton and Stryker chipped away in the third.

Grace Froelich was the main culprit getting a bucket off a turnover, spinning to the rim for another score, and drilling a triple from the top of the key with a minute left that brought the Panthers within 28-23 heading into the fourth.

To that point Farnham had only hit 4/6 free throws on the night. Enter the Bulldogs 6’ junior stage left.

Her first basket of the night came on a feed from Everetts, then she scored on a reverse spin move and a running bank shot from left of the key to almost single-handedly extend the Bulldog lead to 35-23 with 4:45 on the clock.

“It’s great we have her and it’s also great that we have kids that can score around her,” Caryer said of Farnham’s late burst.

“It wasn’t her best night starting out and we had others step up, but when we really needed someone to step up in the fourth she came through.”

Aubrey Clemens and Creighton each hit from long range, but Edgerton held off any late charge as Keppeler got inside for a score and Edgerton hit 4/6 from the foul stripe.

Keppeler had 13 to lead the Bulldogs. Farnham had eight of her 12 in the fourth. Froelich led Stryker with 11 and Clemens added 10.

STRYKER (33) – Froelich 11; Oberlin 3; Creighton 9; Clemens 10; Donovan 0; Fulk 0; Totals: 6-6-3 – 33

EDGERTON (41) – Huard 1; Burke 4; Saul 0; Romero 0; Farnham 12; Swank 1; Keppeler 13; Everetts 10; Totals: 10-3-12 – 41

SHS 9 5 9 10 – 33

EHS 14 12 2 13 – 41