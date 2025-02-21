Deborah Trausch (1964 – 2025)

(Graduate Of North Central)

Deborah Anne Trausch, age 60, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier. Deb attended AA and NA meetings and enjoyed watching movies, especially Stephen King movies.

Deborah was born on March 7, 1964 in Taiwan, the daughter of Duane Trausch and Glenda (Brittingham) Trausch. She was a graduate of North-Central High School.

Deb is survived by her sons, Dustin Swank, of Montpelier and Stuart (Angie) Shaw, of Edgerton; daughter, Heather Frymire, of Akron; granddaughters, Cammy and Arabella; father, Duane Trausch, of Montpelier; mother, Glenda (Larry) Hinkle, of Edon; brother, Karl Trausch, of Montpelier; step-siblings, Val (Dennis) Steinke, Vonda (Tim) Henry, Kevin (Rae) Aschliman, Alicia (Doug) Newell, Diana (John) Hartman, Marcia (Randy) Hartman, Angela (Steve) Greek, Dennis (Lisa) Hinkle, Natalie (Todd) Goings and Melissa (Greg) Hostetler; aunts, Becky Parker, of Gobles, Michigan and Joan Trausch, of Mary Lake, Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Vivian Trausch, stepsister, Rhonda Martin and nephew, Zach Martin.

A celebration of Deb’s life will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

