GIRLS BASKETBALL: Edgerton Ends Regular Season With Win Over North Central, 47-35

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PIONEER (February 10, 2025) – Gretchen Keppeler scored 13 points and Casey Everetts added 12 more as Edgerton used a 9-0 second quarter run to outdistance North Central, 47-35 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Edgerton finishes the regular season at 11-11 and will play Pettisville in a Division VII Sectional Final Saturday at Edgerton. North Central ends at 8-14 and travels to Fayette for a sectional final, also on Saturday.

The Eagles took a quick 5-0 lead as Cailyn Meyers hit a wing jumper and Mia Lawson nailed the first of her three triples on the night.

However, Edgerton rattled off the next 10 straight. Alivia Farnham began the burst with a jumper, then Everetts bagged a wing three-ball to tie the game.

Everetts gave the Bulldogs the lead for good in transition with 4:11 left in the first, then the Bulldogs knocked in 3/4 from the line to finish the run.

Two more buckets from Meyers got North Central back within 13-9 at the quarter but Edgerton began the second with a spurt to break the game open.

After Everetts split two from the foul line, she and Farnham hit back to back three-pointers, and Keppeler’s pick-6 made it 22-9.

Edgerton’s lead grew to 27-13 on Katilyn Burke’s putback with 1:55 left in the half. Lawson’s hit from long range and Addie Burger’s bank shot cut the deficit to single digits at the half, 27-18.

After a low scoring third, Keppeler hit 2/2 and scored off the offensive glass to start the fourth to open a 38-23 gap, as the 6’ senior scored eight of her 13 in the final quarter. Lawson had 13 and Meyers 12 to pace North Central.

Both teams didn’t handle the ball well as Edgerton had 21 turnovers, while forcing 27 out of the Eagles.

EDGERTON (47) – Huard 1; Burke 9; Romero 0; Farnham 9; Swank 3; Keppeler 13; Everetts 12; Totals: 10-4-15 – 47

NORTH CENTRAL (35) – Meyers 12; Burt 3; Reyome 0; Turner 0; Lawson 13; Hollstein 2; Burger 2; Hickman 3; Brokmeier 0; Totals: 10-5 – 35

NCHS 9 9 5 12 – 35

EHS 13 14 7 13 – 47