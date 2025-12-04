GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fourth Quarter Shooting Carries Wauseon Over Edgerton, 40-27

THREE BALL … Wauseon senior Tegan Hamilton lines up a triple try in the first half of a win over Edgerton.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ON THE ATTACK … Ava Swank pushes the ball up the floor for Edgerton during a non-conference game at Wauseon.

Wauseon 40, Edgerton 27

WAUSEON – The Indians caught fire from deep in the fourth quarter by hitting three triples to outscore Edgerton 11-2 in the frame and pull away for a 40-27 win.

Post player Ella Tule topped Wauseon (3-1) with a dozen while Marin Leatherman, Avery Coronado, and Sophia Rupp had seven points each.

Edgerton (3-1) senior Alivia Farnham netted a game-high 14 as the Bulldogs fell for the first time this season.

EDGERTON (27) – Cape 0; Huard 1; Burke 3; Saul 5; King 0; Farnham 14; Swank 4; Bowers 0; Totals: 8-2-5 – 27

WAUSEON (40) – Kissel 3; Fisher 0; Leatherman 7; Coronado 7; Sanford 1; Rupp 7; Tule 12; Barajas 3; Ehrsam 0; Totals: 9-5-7 – 40

EHS 12 1 12 2 – 27

WHS 13 4 12 11 – 40