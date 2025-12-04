GIRLS BASKETBALL: Briner & Smith Power Edon Past Montpelier, 49-24

STILL UNBEATEN … Neveah Smith (above) tallied 12 points for Edon as the Bombers moved to 4-0 on the season.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ROAD GAME … Montpelier’s Aislinn McGee drives the lane during the Locos’ non-conference contest at Edon.

Edon 49, Montpelier 24

EDON – Edon took advantage of a decisive second quarter outscoring Montpelier, 23-3, as the Bombers claimed a 49-24 non-conference triumph.

Adison Briner led the unbeaten Bombers (4-0) with 13 points. Neveah Smith added 12 points while Genna Ripke and Kaylynn Bartlett both contributed eight points each.

Neriah Thorp topped Montpelier (0-3) with five points while Aislinn McGee and Morgan Bechtol scored four points apiece.

MONTPELIER (24) – Thorp 5; Uribes 1; McGee 4; Ramos 3; Feeney 3; Shoup 2; Bechtol 4; Wade 2; Totals: 6-1-1 – 24

EDON (49) – Bartlett 8; Schwartz 2; Genna Ripke 8; Grace Ripke 2; Snyder 4; Smith 12; Briner 13; Totals: 15-3-8 – 49

MHS 5 3 8 8 – 24

EHS 8 23 16 2 – 49