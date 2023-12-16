GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Hilltop Beats Edon 40-25 For Fourth Straight Win

BATTLE ON THE BOARDS … Hilltop freshman Sophia Crossgrove (left) and Edon’s Grace Ripke battle for a rebound on Friday night in a nonconference contest at Edon. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
Hilltop 40 Edon 25
EDON – Libbie Baker had nine buckets, including a three-pointer, and was 6/11 at the foul line for 25 points to lead the Cadets to their fourth straight win.
Genna Ripke had two triples and finished with eight points to pace Edon (1-7), who has lost seven in a row.
HILLTOP (40) – Dickinson 4; Rodriguez 2; Routt 0; Baker 25; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 1; Connolly 2; Crossgrove 6; Jones 0; Totals: 10-2-14 – 40
EDON (25) – Wofford 5; Gr. Ripke 4; Craven 0; Ge. Ripke 8; Briner 3; Warner 0; Smith 5; Ogden 0; Totals: 5-4-3 – 25
HILLTOP 16 4 12 8 – 40
EDON 6 3 6 10 – 25
JUNIOR VARSITY: Hilltop, 30-23