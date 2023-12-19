Close Menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
The Village Reporter
Sports

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL: Libbie Baker Propels Hilltop Over Fayette, 45-18

Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WEST UNITY (December 18, 2023) - Hilltop's Libbie Baker did almost everything except sell tickets and run th...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts