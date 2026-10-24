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GLC FOOTBALL: Edon Impressive In Convincing Shutout Win Over Montpelier

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MONTPELIER (Oct. 23, 2026) – What was supposed to be a highly competitive contest between Edon and Montpelier, both of which had already qualified for the postseason, turned into a convincing 44-0 victory for the Bombers in the regular season finale at Hobie Krouse Field.

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