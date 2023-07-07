Goats & Udder Things 4-H Club Participates In Roadside Cleanup

On June 15th, the Goats and Udder Things 4-H Club held a petting zoo at the Anne Grady Home. At the petting zoo, residents visited with rabbits, dogs, goats, and a calf.

The club members served the residents an enjoyable time with the animals and made sure to make their day extra special by handing out stickers!

On June 17th, the Goats and Udder Things 4-H Club participated in a roadside cleanup in Richfield Township.

They cleaned alongside the Richfield Township Fire Department and other members of the community.

They worked hard on the roads to help beautify the community and make it more pleasant to be part of! Community Calendar: – 4-H Goats and Udder Things 4-H Club participating in the Delta parade on July 15th.