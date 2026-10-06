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Good Luck At State: Archbold Bluestreaks Boys Golf, Girls Tennis

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Archbold’s Grady Short is state bound in boys golf, and Raegan Gerken and Autumn Nafziger are district bound in girls tennis. Good luck from your community supporters!

Good Luck at State: Archbold Bluestreaks Boys Golf, Girls Tennis - The Village Reporter Good Luck page
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