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October 7, 2026

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Inside this week's edition, you will find 64-pages of the news you care about most - -- LOCAL community news.  Thank you for supporting The Village Reporter with your subscription support.  Your subscription includes mailing of the traditional print copy, email of the weekly E-Edition, and full access to news stories as they become available online (daily news format).

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