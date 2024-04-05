Gospel Echoes Team Prison Ministry To Hold Annual Banquet At Pettisville Missionary Church

The Gospel Echoes Teams will be holding their annual prison ministry banquet on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at Pettisville Missionary Church (19055 Co Rd. D, Pettisville, OH).

The evening will include a Home-style Dinner, Music, and a Prison Ministry presentation. For Reservations Contact: Paul & Dianne Heisey 419.924.5192

The Gospel Echoes is a full-time prison ministry, traveling to churches and prisons throughout the U.S. & Canada. The evening will include music by the Gospel Echoes Harvest Team, Mercy Road Team, and the Gingerich Family.

Gospel Echoes Teams have ministered in over 500 prisons and also provide a Bible Study. Correspondence Course and other literature free to prisoners.

A network of over 700 volunteer graders mark the Bible Courses and give encouragement to prison. More information can be found at www.gospelechoes.com