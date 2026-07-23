Grand Jury Indicts 12 In Defiance County, Including Home Invasion Trio

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on July 21, 2026.

-ALLYSON N. POGUE, age 25, of 4163 Defiance-Paulding Co. Line Rd., Hicksville; KAIDEN S. DEMPSEY, age 20, of 212 ½ S. Dewitt St., Apt. 13, Paulding; and IVY J. RHOAD, age 20, of 621 W. Perry St., Paulding, were each indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary, a Felony of the First Degree; one count of Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree; one count of Theft, a Felony of the Fifth Degree; and two counts of Assault, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on July 22, 2025, Pogue, Dempsey, and Rhoad forced entry into a residence on E. Second St. in Defiance, with purpose to commit a criminal offense, and inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm on the victims. Authorities further allege that while at the residence, Pogue, Dempsey, and Rhoad also caused or attempted to cause serious injury to a person at the residence and stole property, specifically a credit card.

-JENNIFER J. HOLTZ, age 46, of 8966 Ashpacher Rd., Defiance, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 11, 2026, during a traffic stop on Ralston Ave. in Defiance, Holtz was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ROMERO T. COUNTS, age 29, of 9630 Strathmoor St., Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 10, 2026, during a traffic stop on US 24 in Defiance, Counts was in possession of a vehicle and a license plate that had been reported stolen, and he had reasonable cause to believe that both the vehicle he was driving and the license plate had been obtained through the commission of theft offenses.

-KEITH M. HORNE, age 39, of 415 W. 6th St., Bicknell, Indiana, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 7, 2026, during a traffic stop on N. Clinton St. in Defiance, Horne was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-SAMANTHA E.J. DALTON, age 30, of 109 Widmer St., Defiance, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree, and one count of Theft, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on June 8, 2026, Dalton stole property from a business on N. Clinton St. in Defiance, and then tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items’ availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress or likely to be instituted.

-JASON L. VANCLEVE, age 45, of 4116 SR 111, Antwerp, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 13, 2026, during a traffic stop on Second St. in Defiance, Vancleve was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ZACHARY D. HANCOCK, age 36, of 11064 Kepler Rd., Defiance, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 14, 2026, on E. Second St. in Defiance, Hancock caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior Domestic Violence conviction, elevating the level of this offense to a felony.

-ERIN S. EICKMEIER, age 43, of 8954 County Road K2, Malinta, was indicted on two counts of Menacing by Stalking, and one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person Is Present or Likely to Be Present, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about July 10-11, 2026, Eickmeier engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and caused the victim to believe that she would cause them or their family physical harm.

Authorities further allege that Eickmeier also trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives, and that Eickmeier has a history of violence or violent acts toward the victim or any other person. Authorities further allege that on those dates, Eickmeier trespassed in a residence on Wilhelm St. in Defiance, when a person other than the offender was present or likely to be present.

-JOSHUA M. BURGESS, age 34, of 03618 CR 17, Bryan, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 28, 2025, on Biede Ave. in Defiance, Burgess was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-NICHOLAS E. TOLOMAY, age 26, of 13508 SR 15, Montpelier, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 8, 2026, at a business in Sherwood, Ohio, Tolomay was found in possession of a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine, both Schedule II drugs.

-ASHLEY M. SILONE, age 35, of 208 ½ E. Main St., Cridersville, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 6, 2026, during a traffic stop on Clinton St. in Defiance, Silone was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-KARL L. HASBROUCK, age 55, of 1777 S. Clinton St., Unit 16, Defiance, was indicted on one count of Retaliation, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on July 17, 2026, on S. Clinton St. in Defiance, Hasbrouck threatened harm to a public servant who was involved in a criminal action or proceeding.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9 a.m.