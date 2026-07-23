Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down July Indictments

On July 20, 2026, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-MICHAEL A. HARRIS, age 41, of Wellston, Michigan, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 30, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use cocaine. 26CR89.

-JAMILLE M. NIETO, age 19, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 28, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine (commonly referred to as Adderall). 26CR98.

-RUBEN A.M. RANGEL, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about July 1, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly and recklessly cause serious physical harm to a family or household member. 26CR85.

-SCOTT L. LORENZEN, age 45, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about July 1, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 26CR84.

-KATIE E. WHITEMAN, age 51, of Archbold, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence. On or about July 5, 2026, she allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause a family or household member to believe that she would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; and she allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 26CR86.

-JACOB R. SWARTZ, age 38, of Metamora, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about May 25, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use methamphetamine. 26CR88.

-AARON C. BROSSIA, age 38, of Rossford, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 20, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use cocaine and psilocyn. 26CR95.

-JAMIE L. ST. CLAIR, age 34, of Delta, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about May 31, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use cocaine. 26CR91.

-DYLAN G. GUEVARA, age 30, of Swanton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, two counts of Strangulation, one count of Abduction, and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about July 9, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of the victim, under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear; and he allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm. 26CR87.

-JAALIN A. STEIGALL, age 19, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about June 29, 2026, he allegedly did fail to appear as required, after having been released on his own recognizance in connection with a felony charge. 26CR96.

-BARBARA L. CLARK, age 58, of Wauseon, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about July 15, 2026, she allegedly did fail to appear as required, after having been released on her own recognizance in connection with a felony charge. 26CR97.

-DYLAN J. DOMINIQUE, age 31, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs. On or about May 10, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly sell or offer to sell Psilocybin or Psilocyn in the vicinity of a juvenile; he allegedly did knowingly, by any means, furnish, administer, induce, or cause to use Psilocybin or Psilocyn to Victims 1 and 2, juveniles, who were at least two years the offender’s junior, when the offender knew the age of the juveniles or was reckless in that regard. 26CR93.

-DENNIS R. MARTIN, age 25, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about March 23, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use cocaine. 26CR90.

-GREGORY W. LAWRENCE, age 50, of Delta, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Obstructing Official Business. On or about July 15, 2026, he allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official in the performance of the public official’s lawful duties, and the offense created a risk of physical harm to Victim 1 and Victim 2. 26CR94.

-ERIC A. HENDRICKSON, age 42, of Swanton, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about May 9, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR92.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Readers wishing to track the progress of these cases can do so online through the Fulton County website.