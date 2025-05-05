Habitat For Humanity Seeks Community Support For Swanton Build

A new chapter of hope and stability is taking shape in Swanton as Habitat for Humanity kicks off construction of an affordable home for the Horak family.

Volunteers are invited to lend a hand each day, now through October, as the project progresses at 112 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The new 1,361-square-foot home will feature three bedrooms and represents Habitat’s continued commitment to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

This will mark the 28th home constructed through the organization’s local efforts, with past projects positively impacting dozens of families and the communities they live in.

As with all Habitat homes, the Horak family is playing an active role in the process. Habitat’s unique model allows families to purchase their homes through no, or low-interest mortgages, helping to create manageable household budgets and improving quality of life. The program emphasizes a “hand up, not a handout,” with every homeowner contributing sweat equity during construction.

Volunteers of all skill levels are welcome, and the need goes beyond construction. Meals, greeters, and donations are essential components of a successful build. With material costs still elevated in the post-COVID economy, Habitat’s portion in this project exceeds $100,000.

Every contribution, whether through time or financial support, helps make the dream of homeownership possible for another local family.

According to Habitat For Humanity, to accommodate the project, parking will not be available at the build site or surrounding private properties, which may be subject to towing.

Instead, volunteers should park at the gravel lot west of the Village of Swanton offices at 217 Chestnut Street, directly across from Weigel Funeral Home.

From there, it’s a short 2–3 block walk to the project site via the alley east of the funeral home, leading to East St. Clair Street and connecting with Pennsylvania Avenue.

Habitat welcomes individuals, churches, businesses, and service organizations to partner in this community-centered mission. For more information on volunteering or contributing to the project, contact the Habitat office.