Harbor Freight Tools Location Coming To Wauseon

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

According to a representative from Harbor Freight Tools, Craig Hoffman, the store chain will be opening its doors sometime in early summer of this year. A statement sent to The Village Reporter is as follows.

“We’re excited because while when it opens, this will be our 66th store in Ohio, and it will be our first location in Fulton County. It will be much more convenient for our customers in the Wauseon community, as currently, they have to travel about 20 miles to our Defiance store, 23 miles to our store in Adrian, o...