Heating Assistance Available For Ohioans During Winter Months

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Department of Development and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to help alleviate the burden of costly energy bills this winter.

From now through March 31, 2025, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, those who have already been disconnected, individuals needing to establish new service, those required to pay for a service transfer, and those with a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) default or who need to make their first PIPP payment.

It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service. Qualifying households must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $54,600.

If you need immediate assistance with your energy bills, please contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s 24-hour appointment hotline at 419-219-4641 or visit our website www.nocac.org to schedule an appointment.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

-Copies of their most recent energy bills, if available.

-A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

-Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

-Proof of disability, if applicable.

For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.