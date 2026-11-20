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(Enjoyed Bird Watching & Her Flower Garden)

Heidi Marie Aeschliman, 78 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, 2026, at CHP In-Patient Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

She has left such a profound impact on this world, and her passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her.

She was born March 14, 1948, in Hubbard, Oregon, among six children. She was raised on a local berry farm and assisted her father in the management of the farm.

Heidi also enjoyed helping people and worked in a hospital in Portland, Oregon, where she met and married the love of her life, Mike, while he was in service.

She enjoyed bird watching, looking over her garden full of flowers, relaxing on the front porch, and spending time with family, friends and grandchildren. She dedicated her entire life to loving her Lord and Savior and raising her family in a Christian home.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Mike Aeschliman, and three children, Jody (Thomas) Bray (daughter), Crystal (Don) Harper (daughter) and Jake (Andria) Aeschliman (son). She has six grandchildren (Makayla, Michael, Dylan, Chloe, Nahum and Kelsey), and five great-grandchildren (Isla, McKenna, Hunter, Weston and Harper). Also surviving are her siblings, Norman Yoder and Mary Jane Thagon.

She is preceded by her father and mother, Daniel and Gladys Yoder, and her brothers Harold, Edward and Ken.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church with Pastor Nathanael Miles officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service. Private family burial will be held at Aeschliman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International. www.ShortFuneralHome.com