Hicksville Teen Suffers Minor Injuries in School Bus Crash

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor-injury school bus crash that happened Monday, August 31, 2026, at approximately 7:28 a.m. on East High Street near Columbus Street in the Village of Hicksville, Defiance County.

According to the Patrol, Brian L. Zeedyk, 58, of Hicksville, was driving a 2025 Blue Bird school bus, Bus #7, southwest on East High Street. A 16-year-old pedestrian walking northeast attempted to cross the roadway and stepped in front of the bus, where they were struck. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. No injuries were reported by the bus driver.

The Patrol reports that alcohol and drug impairment are not suspected, and a safety belt was in use at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Hicksville Police Department, Hicksville Fire and EMS, and Hicksville Village School. The crash remains under investigation.

The Patrol reminds motorists to stop for school buses when flashing lights are visible, and reminds pedestrians to look both ways before entering and crossing the roadway. Motorists are also reminded to always wear safety belts and to never drive distracted.

— Press Release

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