Fayette Man Killed in Fulton County Crash

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on August 29, 2026, at approximately 4:13 p.m. on State Route 66 and County Road N in Gorham Township, Fulton County.

Austin J. Karr Grimes, 29, of Fayette, was driving a 1993 GMC Suburban southbound on State Route 66. Washington G. Naula Ochoa, 34, of Perrysburg, was driving a 2024 Ram 3500 westbound on County Road N. According to the Patrol, Naula Ochoa failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, pulled into the intersection, and struck Karr Grimes’ vehicle. Karr Grimes lost control, went partially off the west side of the roadway, and overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Passengers in Naula Ochoa’s vehicle — Ivan Rodriguez, 29, David Rodriguez, 18, and Bayron Burgos, 33, all of Perrysburg — were not injured. Passengers in Karr Grimes’ vehicle, Emilee Campbell, 26, and Maggie Karr Grimes, 3, both of Fayette, were transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital with minor injuries.

State Route 66 was closed for approximately four hours before reopening.

The Patrol says a lack of safety belt usage appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Drug and alcohol impairment were not suspected.

Naula Ochoa was charged with vehicular homicide (Ohio Revised Code 2903.06(A)(3)) and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign (Ohio Revised Code 4511.43(A)). He was incarcerated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department, Fulton County Coroner, Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, Archbold Fire and EMS, Morenci EMS, and Life Flight. Gorham-Fayette Fire Department was first on scene and requested Archbold and Morenci as mutual aid.

The Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.

— Press Release

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