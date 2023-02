GIRLS BASKETBALL

Napoleon 37 Archbold 31

NAPOLEON – Napoleon led 24-13 at the break and then held off the Bluestreaks (9-11) the rest of the way thanks to a 27-15 rebounding edge for a 37-31 triumph.

Sophie Chipps had a game-high 16 points for the Wildcats and Leah McQuade paced Archbold with 10.