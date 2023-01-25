High School Basketball Roundup For January 24, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tinora 42 Montpelier 30

TINORA – The Locos (9-8) jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter but would score just 14 points the rest of the night as Tinora (8-8) rallied for a 42-30 non-league win.

Montpelier’s Jada Uribes led all scorers with 14 in the loss.

MONTPELIER (30) – Bumb 0; Hillard 0; Humbarger 3; McGee 5; Grime 2; Taylor 6; Hopper 0; Uribes 14; Totals: 11-3-5 – 30

TINORA (42) – Sines 0; Norden 2; Harr 0; Lee 5; Nagel 9; K. Okuley 6; Mueller 7; Durfey 4; N. Okuley 9; Totals: 15-1-9 – 42

MONTPELIER 16 9 3 2 – 30

TINORA 4 15 10 13- 42

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tinora, 42-19

Evergreen 55 Fayette 18

METAMORA – Addison Ricker scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the opening frame to help Evergreen (11-6) past Fayette 55-18.

Macy Chamberlin and Lucy Serna also were in double figures for the Vikings with 13 and 10, respectively.

Erika Fetterman had seven to lead the Fayette (1-15) scoring.

FAYETTE (18) – Sinks 0; D. Storrs 2; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 6; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 7; K. Storrs 1; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 0; Totals 7-0-4 – 18

EVERGREEN (55) — Smallman 0; Gleckler 3; Br. Sintobin 4; Hoffman 0; Studenka 0; Vaculik 3; Serna 10; Emmitt 8; Burgermeister 0; Be. Sintobin 0; Wilson 0; Ricker 14; Chamberlin 13; Totals: 19-3-8 – 55

FAYETTE 6 5 2 5 – 18

EVERGREEN 20 14 17 4 – 55

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fayette, 25-22

Swanton 43 Defiance 39

SWANTON – A 22-4 advantage at the foul line was the difference as Swanton (8-8) gave head coach Eric Oakes his 100th career win.

Olivia Gowing had nine points to pace the Bulldogs while Peighton Manning and Alaina Pelland had eight points each.

DEFIANCE (39) – Hohenberger 3; Kroeckel 0; Maynard 7; Brenner 2; Hoffman 1; Garcia 0; Horvath 22; McDonald 4; Totals: 16-1-4 – 39

SWANTON (43) – Crow 5; Finfera 6; Gowing 9; Nelson 0; Floyd 3; Yeager 2; Manning 8; Pelland 8; Haselman 2; Totals: 9-1-22 – 43

DEFIANCE 7 11 6 15 – 39

SWANTON 2 12 7 22 – 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVCD 71 Hilltop 47

WEST UNITY – Hilltop was held without a field goal in the opening quarter as MVCD (7-8) rolled to a 71-47 win.

Raace Haynes topped the Cadets (4-10) with five buckets and was 6/6 at the free throw line for 16 points.

MVCD (71) – Majors 24; Parcher 10; Bannister 0; Dimitric 5; G. Calliaux 4; Knorek 5; Joshi 2; Dickerson 21; D. Patel 0; H. Patel 0; Buldrini 0; A. Calliaux 0; Totals: 26-3-10 – 71

HILLTOP (47) – Haynes 16; Verdin 3; Schlosser 11; Kesler 1; Funkhouser 7; Eckenrode 2; Bailey 4; Runkel 0; Guillen 3; Grubbs 0; Totals: 12-3-14 – 47

MVCD 22 11 14 24 – 71

HILLTOP 1 15 13 18 – 47