High School Bowling Roundup For December 19, 2022

BOYS BOWLING

Bryan 2,312 Swanton 855

SWANTON – Isaac Stoy fired a 221 in game one and Caleb Muhe recorded a 212 in his opening game to help Bryan cruise past a shorthanded Swanton team.

Conner Williams topped Swanton with games of 192 and 161.

At Swanton Sports Center

Bryan (2,312) – Brandeberry 190-161; Muhe 212-190; Proxmire 133-160; Singh 146; Stoy 221-174; Bryan Baker 535

Swanton (855) – Bates 157-158; Chovan 146-141; Williams 192-161; Swanton Baker 224

Wauseon 2,172 Delta 2,132

NAPOLEON – Kage Little’s 396 (182-214) led a balanced scoresheet for the Indians who edged Delta 2,172-2,132 to remain unbeaten.

Brody Waugh paced the Panthers by rolling a 194 and 193 for a team-high 387.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Delta (2,132) – Waugh 194-193; Hawkins 178-178; Stricker 183-146; Pribe 141-161; McQueen 154-173; Delta Baker 431

Wauseon (2,172) – Marks 168-182; Black 179-166; Little 182-214; Panico 193-150; Gleckler 147-154; Wauseon Baker 437

GIRLS BOWLING

Bryan 1,643 Swanton 1,294

SWANTON – Haylie Federspiel had a 170 to help Bryan break through for their first league win of the season 1,643-1,294 over Swanton.

Madison Roytek rolled a 250 series (121-129) to lead the Bulldogs.

At Swanton Sports Center

Bryan (1,643) – Arrizon 88; Davis 149; H. Federspiel 170-105; J. Federspiel 149; M. Federspiel 145-97; Grymonprez 148; Hartman 96; Sleesman 109; Bryan Baker 387

Swanton (1,294) – Balonek 92-117; Gossett 112-109; Roytek 121-129; Scherger 63-62; Urbina 84-90; Swanton Baker 315

Wauseon 2,438 Delta 1,604

NAPOLEON – Kymberlee Yocom provided a 428 (211-217) series and Danielle Carr had the high-game for all bowlers with a 233 in Wauseon’s win on their home lanes over Delta.

Ciarra Flickinger accounted for the high series for Delta with a 319 after games of 173 and 146.

River City Bowl-A-Way

Delta (1,604) – Flickinger (173-146; Brown 127-140; Hyott 112-119; Shelhart 106-106; Tipton 83-72; Delta Baker 420

Wauseon (2,438) – Ramos 190; Yocom 211-217; D. Carr 162-233; R. Carr 205-182; Horner 185; Stevens 199-153; Wauseon Baker 501