Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals

On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 22CR131.

Xavier A. Body, age 20, of Green Bay, WI, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about November 22, 2022, he allegedly retained the motor vehicle of another, allegedly knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense. 22CR125.

Mikenzie A. Weihbrecht, age 19, of Green Bay, WI, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about November 22, 2022, she allegedly retained the motor vehicle of another, allegedly knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense. 22CR124.

Ethan J. Boyd, age 22, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about November 23, 2022, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while it was allegedly accessible to the operator or a passenger without leaving the vehicle. He also allegedly had a firearm after having been convicted of felony offenses without having been relieved from disability as provided in section 2923.14 of the Revised Code. 22CR126.

Samuel P. Dahlke, age 43, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Abduction. On or about November 25, 2022, he allegedly impaired the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm. He also allegedly restrained the liberty of another under circumstances which created a risk of physical harm, and allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR127.

Brittany J. Long, age 30, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about December 1, 2022, she allegedly failed to appear for a pretrial conference in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. 22CR133.

Shelley J. Hinton, age 40, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Cocaine and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 2, 2022, she allegedly possessed Cocaine and Methamphetamine. 22CR135.

Rachel A. Morrison, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 9, 2022, she allegedly possessed Dimethyltryptamine. 22CR132.

Jon H. Ordway, age 41, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about December 1, 2022, he allegedly possessed and transported Methamphetamine for later sale. 22CR129.

Casie L. Phillips, age 45, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on three counts of Theft of Drugs. On or about April 1-5, 2022, she allegedly obtained Norco, a dangerous drug and a schedule II-controlled substance, by deception. 22CR134.

Henry W. Marksch, IV, age 34, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on two counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 22, 2022, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and a Fentanyl-Related Compound. 22CR130.

It should be noted that an Indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.