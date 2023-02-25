High School Boys Basketball Tournament Roundup For February 24, 2023

SECTIONAL CHAMPS … Kayden Davis slams one home for Swanton in their 60-51 win over Liberty Center at Wauseon High School. (PHOTO BY KEVIS EIS)

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINALS

Wauseon 68 Toledo Woodward 50

WHITEHOUSE – Landon Hines poured in 20 points to lead three Indians in double figures as Wauseon (16-7) beat Toledo Woodward (4-17) 68-50 to capture a sectional title.

Wauseon, who now takes on Rossford (19-4) in the district semifinals on Thursday, also got 18 points from Elijah McLeod and Tyson Rodriguez tallied 13.