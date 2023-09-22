Friday, September 22
Sports

High School Fall Sports Standings Through September 21, 2023

NWOAL

                           League   Overall

Football

Liberty Center 2-0 5-0

Patrick Henry 2-0 5-0

Wauseon 2-0 4-1

Archbold 1-1 4-1

Bryan 1-1 3-2

Delta 0-2 2-3

Evergreen 0-2 2-3

Swanton 0-2 0-5

Volleyball

Liberty Center 4-0 11-1

Delta 4-0 8-7

Swanton 3-1 10-3

Evergreen 2-2 5-7

Patrick Henry 1-3 6-6

Archbold 1-3 4-7

Wauseon 1-3 2-10

Bryan 0-4 2-11

Boys Soccer

Evergreen 3-0 (9 pts) 9-1

Wauseon 3-1 (9) 7-1

Delta 2-0 (6) 8-1

Bryan 1-1 (3) 4-4-2

Archbold 1-3 (3) 5-4

Liberty Center 1-3 (3) 2-9

Swanton 0-3 (0) 1-8-1

League win=3pts; Tie=1pt

Girls Soccer

Delta 2-0 (6 pts) 10-1

Bryan 2-0 (6) 8-2

Archbold 2-1 (6) 6-2-1

Evergreen 1-1-1 (4) 8-1-2

Wauseon 1-1-1 (4) 7-1-2

Swanton 0-2 (0) 4-7

Liberty Center 0-3 (0) 4-5

League win=3pts; Tie=1pt

BBC

Volleyball

Hilltop 1-0 11-2

Pettisville 1-0 8-4

Montpelier 1-0 6-7

Stryker 1-0 6-7

Holgate 0-1 4-9

North Central 0-1 3-10

Edon 0-1 2-11

Fayette 0-1 1-12

TAAC

Football

Montpelier 0-0 4-1

Ottawa Hills 0-0 4-1

Edon 0-0 3-2

Northwood 0-0 2-3

Hilltop 0-0 0-5

GMC

Football

Antwerp 2-0 5-0

Ayersville 2-0 4-1

Wayne Trace 2-0 3-2

Paulding 1-1 3-2

Tinora 1-1 2-3

Edgerton 0-2 1-4

Hicksville 0-2 1-4

Fairview 0-2 0-5

Volleyball

Fairview 3-0 13-1

Ayersville 3-0 12-3

Tinora 2-1 9-5

Wayne Trace 2-1 7-8

Edgerton 1-2 8-3

Hicksville 1-2 6-5

Antwerp 0-3 4-10

Paulding 0-3 3-12

 

