High School Fall Sports Standings Through September 21, 2023

NWOAL
League Overall
Football
Liberty Center 2-0 5-0
Patrick Henry 2-0 5-0
Wauseon 2-0 4-1
Archbold 1-1 4-1
Bryan 1-1 3-2
Delta 0-2 2-3
Evergreen 0-2 2-3
Swanton 0-2 0-5
Volleyball
Liberty Center 4-0 11-1
Delta 4-0 8-7
Swanton 3-1 10-3
Evergreen 2-2 5-7
Patrick Henry 1-3 6-6
Archbold 1-3 4-7
Wauseon 1-3 2-10
Bryan 0-4 2-11
Boys Soccer
Evergreen 3-0 (9 pts) 9-1
Wauseon 3-1 (9) 7-1
Delta 2-0 (6) 8-1
Bryan 1-1 (3) 4-4-2
Archbold 1-3 (3) 5-4
Liberty Center 1-3 (3) 2-9
Swanton 0-3 (0) 1-8-1
League win=3pts; Tie=1pt
Girls Soccer
Delta 2-0 (6 pts) 10-1
Bryan 2-0 (6) 8-2
Archbold 2-1 (6) 6-2-1
Evergreen 1-1-1 (4) 8-1-2
Wauseon 1-1-1 (4) 7-1-2
Swanton 0-2 (0) 4-7
Liberty Center 0-3 (0) 4-5
League win=3pts; Tie=1pt
BBC
Volleyball
Hilltop 1-0 11-2
Pettisville 1-0 8-4
Montpelier 1-0 6-7
Stryker 1-0 6-7
Holgate 0-1 4-9
North Central 0-1 3-10
Edon 0-1 2-11
Fayette 0-1 1-12
TAAC
Football
Montpelier 0-0 4-1
Ottawa Hills 0-0 4-1
Edon 0-0 3-2
Northwood 0-0 2-3
Hilltop 0-0 0-5
GMC
Football
Antwerp 2-0 5-0
Ayersville 2-0 4-1
Wayne Trace 2-0 3-2
Paulding 1-1 3-2
Tinora 1-1 2-3
Edgerton 0-2 1-4
Hicksville 0-2 1-4
Fairview 0-2 0-5
Volleyball
Fairview 3-0 13-1
Ayersville 3-0 12-3
Tinora 2-1 9-5
Wayne Trace 2-1 7-8
Edgerton 1-2 8-3
Hicksville 1-2 6-5
Antwerp 0-3 4-10
Paulding 0-3 3-12