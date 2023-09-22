Evelyn Moore (1936 – 2023)

(Born In Kunkle, Ohio)

OXFORD, NC – Evelyn Virginia Moore, age 87, of Oxford, NC, passed away early Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Granville Health System in Oxford.

Born in Kunkle, OH on March 10, 1936, she was the daughter of Robert and Alice Emily (Kuhn) Stites.

She had nine sisters and three brothers and enjoyed growing up on the farm with her siblings. On February 21, 1953, she married Russell Moore, I; and they chose Delta, OH to raise their family.

Together, they had three children; Russell, II (Susan) Moore, Penny Riley, and Laura (Charles) VanderHorst; and they survive. The family also welcomed 11 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening and canning, playing card games with family, doing word searches, and watching westerns. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Russell, daughter-in-law, Susan; grandson, Jeremy; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.

Her family will dearly miss her and always remember the determined, caring, spitfire of a woman she was.

Visitation for Evelyn will be Friday, September 22, 2023, from 3:00 – 8:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, also at the funeral home, with Rev. William VanValkenburg, officiating. Interment will follow in Winameg Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.