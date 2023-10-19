Thursday, October 19, 2023
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Fall Sports Standings Thru Wednesday, October 18, 2023

NWOAL

                         LEAGUE OVERALL 

*DENOTES LEAGUE CHAMPION

Football

*Liberty Center 6-0 9-0

Archbold 5-1 8-1

Patrick Henry 4-2 7-2

Wauseon 4-2 6-3

Bryan 3-3 5-4

Delta 1-5 3-6

Evergreen 1-5 3-6

Swanton 0-6 0-9

Volleyball

*Liberty Center 7-0 19-4

Delta 6-1 13-10

Swanton 4-3 18-6

Evergreen 4-3 11-12

Archbold 4-3 10-13

Patrick Henry 2-5 11-12

Wauseon 1-6 3-19

Bryan 0-7 5-17

Boys Soccer

*Evergreen 6-0 (18 pts) 15-1-1

Wauseon 5-1 (15) 13-3

Delta 4-2 (12) 13-4-1

Bryan 3-3 (9) 8-6-2

Archbold 1-5 (3) 7-11

Swanton 1-5 (3) 3-12-2

Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 3-13

League win=3pts; Tie=1pt

Girls Soccer

*Bryan 6-0 (18 pts) 14-2

Evergreen 4-1-1 (13) 14-1-2

Delta 3-2-1 (10) 11-4-1

Archbold 3-3 (9) 9-5-2

Wauseon 2-2-2 (8) 11-2-5

Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 6-8-1

Swanton 0-6 (0) 4-13

League win=3pts; Tie=1pt

BBC

Volleyball

*Hilltop 7-0 20-2

Stryker 5-2 12-11

Montpelier 5-2 10-12

Pettisville 4-3 13-10

Holgate 4-3 9-14

North Central 2-5 7-15

Edon 1-6 3-20

Fayette 0-7 2-21

TAAC

 Football

Ottawa Hills 3-0 8-1

Edon 3-0 6-3

Montpelier 1-2 6-3

Northwood 1-3 3-6

Hilltop 0-3 1-8

GMC

Football

Antwerp 5-1 8-1

Ayersville 5-1 7-2

Tinora 5-1 6-3

Paulding 3-3 5-4

Wayne Trace 3-3 4-5

Fairview 2-4 2-7

Edgerton 1-5 2-7

Hicksville 0-6 1-8

Volleyball

*Fairview 7-0 22-2

Tinora 6-1 19-5

Ayersville 5-2 18-5

Wayne Trace 4-3 10-12

Edgerton 3-4 15-8

Hicksville 2-5 12-10

Paulding 1-6 4-19

Antwerp 0-7 6-16

 

