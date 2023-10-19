High School Fall Sports Standings Thru Wednesday, October 18, 2023

NWOAL
LEAGUE OVERALL
*DENOTES LEAGUE CHAMPION
Football
*Liberty Center 6-0 9-0
Archbold 5-1 8-1
Patrick Henry 4-2 7-2
Wauseon 4-2 6-3
Bryan 3-3 5-4
Delta 1-5 3-6
Evergreen 1-5 3-6
Swanton 0-6 0-9
Volleyball
*Liberty Center 7-0 19-4
Delta 6-1 13-10
Swanton 4-3 18-6
Evergreen 4-3 11-12
Archbold 4-3 10-13
Patrick Henry 2-5 11-12
Wauseon 1-6 3-19
Bryan 0-7 5-17
Boys Soccer
*Evergreen 6-0 (18 pts) 15-1-1
Wauseon 5-1 (15) 13-3
Delta 4-2 (12) 13-4-1
Bryan 3-3 (9) 8-6-2
Archbold 1-5 (3) 7-11
Swanton 1-5 (3) 3-12-2
Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 3-13
League win=3pts; Tie=1pt
Girls Soccer
*Bryan 6-0 (18 pts) 14-2
Evergreen 4-1-1 (13) 14-1-2
Delta 3-2-1 (10) 11-4-1
Archbold 3-3 (9) 9-5-2
Wauseon 2-2-2 (8) 11-2-5
Liberty Center 1-5 (3) 6-8-1
Swanton 0-6 (0) 4-13
League win=3pts; Tie=1pt
BBC
Volleyball
*Hilltop 7-0 20-2
Stryker 5-2 12-11
Montpelier 5-2 10-12
Pettisville 4-3 13-10
Holgate 4-3 9-14
North Central 2-5 7-15
Edon 1-6 3-20
Fayette 0-7 2-21
TAAC
Football
Ottawa Hills 3-0 8-1
Edon 3-0 6-3
Montpelier 1-2 6-3
Northwood 1-3 3-6
Hilltop 0-3 1-8
GMC
Football
Antwerp 5-1 8-1
Ayersville 5-1 7-2
Tinora 5-1 6-3
Paulding 3-3 5-4
Wayne Trace 3-3 4-5
Fairview 2-4 2-7
Edgerton 1-5 2-7
Hicksville 0-6 1-8
Volleyball
*Fairview 7-0 22-2
Tinora 6-1 19-5
Ayersville 5-2 18-5
Wayne Trace 4-3 10-12
Edgerton 3-4 15-8
Hicksville 2-5 12-10
Paulding 1-6 4-19
Antwerp 0-7 6-16