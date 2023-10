High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 19, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 3 Maumee vs. No. 6 Bryan (@ Otsego) 6pm

No. 5 Wauseon vs. No. 4 Rossford @ Lake) 7:15pm

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINALS

No.5 Pettisville @ No. 2 Hilltop 6pm

No. 8 North Central vs. No. 7 Montpelier (@ Ayersville) 7:15pm

No. 3 Edgerton vs. No. 4 Hicksville (@ Hilltop HS) 7:15pm

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 5 Archbold @ No. 2 Delta 5pm

No. 4 Evergreen @ No. 3 Miller City 5pm

No. 9 Swanton @ No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf 6pm

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL

No. 6 Oak Harbor @ No. 3 Wauseon 4:30pm

No. 7 Bryan @ No. 2 St. Marys Memorial 5pm