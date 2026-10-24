High School Football Final Scores For October 23, 2026

NWOAL
Liberty Center 42, Archbold 10
Delta 48, Bryan 14
Patrick Henry 49, Evergreen 0
Wauseon 42, Swanton 6
GLC
Edon 44, Montpelier 0
Whiteford (MI) 62, Sand Creek (MI) 6
Summerfield (MI) 46, Erie Mason (MI) 12
Hilltop 40, North Central 24
GMC
Edgerton 36, Hicksville 14
Antwerp 14, Ayersville 7
Tinora 20, Paulding 0
Fairview 50, Wayne Trace 7
NORTHERN 8 CONFERENCE
Stryker 52, Sebring McKinley 16
OTHER AREA GAMES
Liberty-Benton 20, Napoleon 19
Celina 42, Defiance 0
Genoa 56, Lake 20
Woodmore 45, Gibsonburg 14
Eastwood 29, Maumee 7
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