Sophie Rupp added 10 for the Bluestreaks, who forced 27 Bulldog (9-10, 1-5) turnovers on the night.

SWANTON – Carly Grime had five field goals, including a pair of triples, for 12 points as Archbold (9-10, 2-4 NWOAL) dominated Swanton 52-17.

Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.