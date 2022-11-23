Wednesday, November 23
Trending
Sports

High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 22, 2022

No Comments5 Mins Read

EDGERTON FRESHMAN … Alivia Farnham works inside on her way to a game-high 27 points in a setback at home versus Montpelier. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Montpelier 60 Edgerton 55

EDGERTON – Three players were in double figures for Montpelier (1-1) topped by 15 from Jada Uribes in a 60-55 win at Edgerton.

Kelsie Bumb and Meara McGee joined Uribes in double digits with 14 apiece.

Edgerton’s (0-3) Alivia Farnham led all scorers by dropping 27 points in the loss.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts