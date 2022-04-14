High School Scoreboard For April 14th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 14, 2022

SOFTBALL

Archbold 8 Wauseon 2

Bryan 5 Liberty Center 3

Swanton 16 Delta 0 (5 innings)

Evergreen 13 Patrick Henry 10

Stryker 8 Pettisville 3

Montpelier 16 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

Edon 14 North Central 6

Hilltop 5 Holgate 0

Tinora 9 Edgerton 5

BASEBALL

Holgate 7 Hilltop 1

Montpelier 15 Fayette 1 (5 innings)

Pettisville 9 Stryker 8 (8 innings)

North Central 23 Edon 10 (6 innings)

Patrick Henry 2 Evergreen 1

Bryan 15 Liberty Center 5

Swanton 5 Delta 1

Wauseon 14 Archbold 12

Tinora 15 Edgerton 2 (5 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Ada 0

Wauseoon 4 Ayersville 0

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Wayne Trace Invitational

1.Tinora 110; 2. Fairview 79; 3. Wayne Trace 72; 4. Ayersville 51; 5. Holgate 44; 6. Antwerp 39; 7. Edgerton 38; 8. Hicksville 25; 9. Continental 17; 10. Stryker; 11. Edon 10

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Wayne Trace Invitational

1.Tinora 118.33; 2. Wayne Trace 115; 3. Holgate 52; 4. Fairview 46; 5. Hicksville 41; T6. Ayersville 38; Antwerp 38; 8. Continental 19.66; 9. Edgerton 16; 10. Stryker 11; 11. Edon 1

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "High School Scoreboard For April 14th, 2022"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*