High School Scoreboard For April 14th, 2022

SOFTBALL
Archbold 8 Wauseon 2
Bryan 5 Liberty Center 3
Swanton 16 Delta 0 (5 innings)
Evergreen 13 Patrick Henry 10
Stryker 8 Pettisville 3
Montpelier 16 Fayette 0 (5 innings)
Edon 14 North Central 6
Hilltop 5 Holgate 0
Tinora 9 Edgerton 5
BASEBALL
Holgate 7 Hilltop 1
Montpelier 15 Fayette 1 (5 innings)
Pettisville 9 Stryker 8 (8 innings)
North Central 23 Edon 10 (6 innings)
Patrick Henry 2 Evergreen 1
Bryan 15 Liberty Center 5
Swanton 5 Delta 1
Wauseon 14 Archbold 12
Tinora 15 Edgerton 2 (5 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Ada 0
Wauseoon 4 Ayersville 0
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Wayne Trace Invitational
1.Tinora 110; 2. Fairview 79; 3. Wayne Trace 72; 4. Ayersville 51; 5. Holgate 44; 6. Antwerp 39; 7. Edgerton 38; 8. Hicksville 25; 9. Continental 17; 10. Stryker; 11. Edon 10
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Wayne Trace Invitational
1.Tinora 118.33; 2. Wayne Trace 115; 3. Holgate 52; 4. Fairview 46; 5. Hicksville 41; T6. Ayersville 38; Antwerp 38; 8. Continental 19.66; 9. Edgerton 16; 10. Stryker 11; 11. Edon 1
