High School Scoreboard For Friday, November 22nd

Posted By: Nate Calvin November 22, 2019

FOOTBALL

DIVISION VI REGION 23 FINAL

Anna 42 Archbold 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delta 45 Swanton 41

Paulding 58 Edgerton 28

Montpelier 38 Hilltop 24

Edon 30 Pettisville 11

Fayette 39 North Central 33

 

