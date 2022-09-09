High School Sports Scoreboard For Thursday, September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

Wauseon 3 Evergreen 0

Archbold 3 Patrick Henry 0

Swanton 3 Liberty Center 1

Bryan 3 Delta 2

Edon 3 Fayette 0

North Central 3 Montpelier 2

Pettisville 3 Stryker 1

BOYS SOCCER

Wauseon 5 Pettisville 0

Evergreen 10 Northwood 0

Delta 5 Toledo Christian 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon 7 Northwood 0

Bryan 2 Bowling Green 0

Archbold 0 Ottawa Hills 0

BOYS GOLF

Hilltop 192 Holgate 211

North Central 184 Stryker 196

Montpelier 159 Pettisville 163

Archbold 158 Bryan 163 Delta 218

Swanton 172 Wauseon 199

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold 190 Wauseon 196 Fairview (no team score)

Hicksville 183 Antwerp 214 Edgerton 228

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Rossford 0

 

