High School Sports Scoreboard For Thursday, September 8, 2022

VOLLEYBALL
Wauseon 3 Evergreen 0
Archbold 3 Patrick Henry 0
Swanton 3 Liberty Center 1
Bryan 3 Delta 2
Edon 3 Fayette 0
North Central 3 Montpelier 2
Pettisville 3 Stryker 1
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon 5 Pettisville 0
Evergreen 10 Northwood 0
Delta 5 Toledo Christian 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon 7 Northwood 0
Bryan 2 Bowling Green 0
Archbold 0 Ottawa Hills 0
BOYS GOLF
Hilltop 192 Holgate 211
North Central 184 Stryker 196
Montpelier 159 Pettisville 163
Archbold 158 Bryan 163 Delta 218
Swanton 172 Wauseon 199
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold 190 Wauseon 196 Fairview (no team score)
Hicksville 183 Antwerp 214 Edgerton 228
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Rossford 0
