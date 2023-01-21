High School Sports Roundup For January 20, 2023

HOMECOMING GAME … Levi Barnum takes the ball to the hoop in the first half for Stryker. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stryker 58 Montpelier 33

STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33.

Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11.

Garrett Walz had 14 for the Locos (7-8, 2-2).

MONTPELIER (33) – Walz 14; Sommer 1; Thorp 0; Camper 0; Girrell 6; Martin 0; Brink 4; Grime 8; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0; Totals: 13-2-1 – 33

STRYKER (58) – Wickerham 0; Juillard 18; Villanueva 2; Labo 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 6; D. Donovan 19; Myers 0; Barnum 11; Batterson 0; Montague 0; Rethmel 0; Totals: 16-7-5 – 58

MONTPELIER 6 9 8 10 – 33

STRYKER 14 18 14 12 – 58

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 46-30

Edon 60 Hilltop 39

WEST UNITY – Edon (5-9, 2-2 BBC) outscored the Cadets 19-6 at the foul line to offset seven triples by Hilltop to get a 60-39 win.

Peyton Trausch led the Edon offense with 22 points, Max Radabaugh had 14, and Briggs Gallehue tallied 11.

Anthony Eckenrode had 11 to lead Hilltop (4-8, 0-4) and Raace Haynes recorded 10.

EDON (60) – Radabaugh 14; Kiess 4; Hulbert 6; Tennant 2; Brigle 1; Sprea 0; Trausch 22; Nester 0; Gallehue 11; Duvendack-Hickman 0; Pinkham 0; Totals: 16-3-19 – 60

HILLTOP (39) – Haynes 10; Verdin 0; Schlosser 2; Kesler 6; Funkhouser 6; Dempsey 4; Eckenrode 11; Runkel 0; Bailey 0; Guillen 0; Totals: 6-7-6 – 39

EDON 16 13 13 18 – 60

HILLTOP 12 5 8 14 – 39

Holgate 45 North Central 39

HOLGATE – Holgate (2-11, 1-3 BBC) used a 31-23 second half to erase a two-point halftime deficit as they won their second game in a row.

Joey Burt tallied 12 points for the Eagles (6-8, 1-3) in the loss.

NORTH CENTRAL (39) – J. Burt 12; Q. Burt 7; Turner 2; Meyers 2; Kidston 1; Smeltzer 0; Bears 2; Hicks 9; Pettit 4; Totals: 11-5-2 – 39

HOLGATE (45) – Belmares 10; Hartman 0; Miller 0; J. Engle 0; Kelly 13; McCord 16; Leaders 6; Totals: 10-5-10 – 45

N. CENTRAL 10 6 7 16 – 39

HOLGATE 6 8 14 17 – 45

JUNIOR VARSITY: North Central, 23-11

Pettisville 39 Fayette 26

PETTISVILLE – A strong second quarter gave Fayette a 17-15 at halftime but Pettisville (11-4, 4-0 BBC) outscored the Eagles 9-0 in the third quarter to pull away for the win and remain perfect in the BBC.

Cayden Jacoby had 15 points along with eight rebounds for the Blackbirds and Jaret Beck added 10.

Kaden Frenn and Wyatt Mitchell had seven each for Fayette (6-9, 2-2), who was held to just three field goals in the second half.

FAYETTE (26) – Frenn 7; Moats 2; Mitchell 7; Lester 3; Whiteside 4; Dunnett 3; Totals: 4-4-6 – 26

PETTISVILLE (39) – Leppelmeier 5; Ripke 9; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 0; Beck 10; Jacoby 15; Totals: 16-1-4 – 39

FAYETTE 5 12 0 9 – 26

PETTISVILLE 11 4 9 15 – 39

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pettisville, 30-24

Delta 57 Archbold 43

DELTA – Delta (10-2, 2-1 NWOAL) slammed the door on the Bluestreaks with a 19-8 final frame to hand Archbold their first loss in league play 57-43.

Three Panthers were in double figures paced by James Ruple with 15, Bryer Knapp had 14, and Nolan Risner had a dozen.

Jayden Seiler’s 12 points led Archbold (8-6, 2-1) while Cade Brenner and Sonny Phillips each had 11.

ARCHBOLD (43) — Phillips 11; Brenner 11; Wendt 4; Seiler 12; Nofziger 5; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Miller 0; Totals: 11-5-5 -43

DELTA (57) — Ju. Ruple 7; Gibbons 2; Knapp 14; Gillen 7; Ja. Ruple 15; Risner 12; Roth 0; Totals: 14-6-11 – 57

ARCHBOLD 10 18 7 8 – 43

DELTA 17 15 6 19 – 57

JUNIOR VARSITY: Delta, 27-25

FRESHMAN: Delta, 29-26

Liberty Center 45 Swanton 34

SWANTON – Gavin Geahlen had 17 to lead the Tigers (6-6, 1-2 NWOAL) who outscored Swanton 23-13 in the second half to surprise Swanton 45-34.

Cole Mitchey and Luc Borojevich each put up 11 points for Swanton (11-3, 1-2).

LIBERTY CENTER (45) — T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 5; Chapa 4; Hammontree 0; L. Kruse 3; Zeiter 3; Chambers 7; Navarre 0; Geahlen 17; Bockelman 6; Totals: 14-5-2 – 45

SWANTON (34) — Mersing 0; O’Shea 2; Robinson 0; Smigelski 3; Mitchey 11; Callicotte 4; Borojevich 11; Nofziger 0; Davis 2; Wood 1; Totals: 7-4-8 – 34

L. CENTER 14 8 13 10 – 45

SWANTON 5 16 5 8 – 34

Edgerton 61 Fairview 51

SHERWOOD – Corey Everetts poured in 27 points, including scoring all of Edgerton’s 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bulldogs (3-10, 1-3 GMC) to their first win in the GMC.

Cory Herman knocked down four of Edgerton’s eight triples as a team and registered 20 points on the night, all in the first half.

EDGERTON (61) – Blue 0; Everetts 27; Picillo 4; Walkup 2; Herman 20; Swank 8; Kennerk 0; Meyer 0; Franz 0; Krontz 0; Totals: 15-8-7 – 61

FAIRVIEW (51) — Retcher 16; Hastings 0; Lashaway 9; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 5; Salyers 16; Zeedyk 2; Bonar 3; Totals: 11-8-5 – 51

EDGERTON 19 12 15 15 — 61

FAIRVIEW 8 18 12 12 — 51

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fairview, 33-31 (OT)

FRESHMAN: Fairview, 48-11

OTHER SCORES: (NO STATISTICS)

Patrick Henry d. Bryan 56-43

BOYS BOWLING

Evergreen 2,180 Swanton 1,915

SWANTON – Michael Laver turned in a 430 (217-213) and Mitchell Gillen added a 400 (192-208) to carry Evergreen past Swanton.

Scott Lafferty-Reside tallied the high score for the Bulldogs by rolling games of 157 and 216.

At Swanton Sports Center

EVERGREEN (2,180) – Laver 217-213; Gillen 192-208; Prescott 140; Baker 151-187; McKenzie 189-120; Robinette 147; Evergreen Baker 416

SWANTON – (1,915) – S. Lafferty-Reside 157-216; Williams 140-150; Bates 177-151; C. Lafferty-Reside 147-165; Balonek 114-236; Swanton Baker 376

Liberty Center 2,427 Wauseon 2,180

NAPOLEON – Landon Amstutz fired a 482 series as the Tigers knocked off Wauseon to move into a tie for the top spot in the league.

Kage Little posted games of 163 and 213 to lead Wauseon’s effort and Ryan Marks was next with a 349 (179-170).

At River City Bowl-A-Way

WAUSEON (2,180) – Marks (179-170; Little 163-213; Black 132-143; Panico 175-173; Gleckler 173-110; Wauseon Baker 549

LIBERTY CENTER (2,427) – Amstutz 216-266; Sexton 152-150; Wilhelm 174-179; Blanton 199-191; McDoogle 201-145 Liberty Center Baker 554

Bryan 2,319 Patrick Henry 2,124

BRYAN – Dakota Brandeberry opened with a 236 in game one and added a 212 in game two as Bryan picked up a league win over Patrick Henry.

Caleb Muhe was next on the scoresheet for Bryan with games of 216 and 191.

At Bryan Lanes

PATRICK HENRY (2,124) – Braden 149-130; Geahlen 175-206; Hathaway 152-193; Hoops 192-169; Lammers 115-193; Patrick Henry 450

BRYAN (2,319) – Brandeberry 236-212; Douglas 176-164; Muhe 216-191; Singh 180-140; Stoy 179-158 Bryan Baker 467

Delta 2,284 Tinora 2,028

SWANTON – Brenden Pribe put together games of 221 and 156 for a 377 series to help Delta get by Tinora.

Brody Waugh totaled a 345 (158-187) for Delta and Konrad Hawkins was right behind him with a 344 (175-169).

At Swanton Sports Center

TINORA (2,028) – I. Goliver 186-198; Fenter 161-125; Stein 168-171; Higbea 125; E. Goliver 154-155; Tinora Baker 425

DELTA (2,284) – Pribe 221-156; Waugh 158-187; Hawkins 154-180; Stricker 175-169; McQueen 149-179; Delta Baker 556

GIRLS BOWLING

Liberty Center 2,240 Wauseon 2,203

NAPOLEON – Madison Amstutz posted a 377 series to help the Tigers hand Wauseon their first loss of the season.

Rachel Carr turned in a 378 (169-209) and Jayde Ramos fired a 201 in game two for a 359 series.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

WAUSEON (2,203) – Yocom 194-158; Ramos 158-201; D. Carr 162-157; R. Carr 169-209; Stevens 137-174; Wauseon Baker 484

LIBERTY CENTER (2,240) – Smith 186-147; Amstutz 195-182; Roth 159-157; Seedorf 159-190; Krugh 192-146; Liberty Center Baker 527

Bryan 2,002 Patrick Henry 1,735

BRYAN – Haylie Federspiel rolled games of 176 and 167 to lead Bryan to a solid win over Patrick Henry 2,002-1,735. Jessica Federspiel was next for Bryan with a 342 (148-194) and Kyah Davis added a 337 (197-140)

At Bryan Lanes

PATRICK HENRY (1,735) – L. Breece 128-117; R. Breece 177-154; Karmol 134-129; Kuesel 125-137; Piercefield 86-141; Patrick Henry Baker 407

BRYAN (2,002) – Campbell 101; Davis 197-140; H. Federspiel 176-167; J. Federspiel 148-194; Grymonprez 135-170; Sleesman 95; Bryan Baker 459

VARSITY WRESTLING

Wauseon 50 Liberty Center 21

106lbs – Tammarine (LC) d. Stuckey, fall 1:38; 113lbs – Lugabihl (W) d. Zeiter, 14-5; 120lbs – Matthews (LC) won by forfeit; 126lbs – Twigg (W) d. Massie, pin 5:37; 132lbs – Z. Torres (W) d. Borstelman, fall 0:59; 138lbs – A. Torres (W) d. Bartels, 5-3 SV; 144lbs – Gante (W) d. Szczepanski, fall 4:57; 150lbs – Nagel (W) d. Schwaiger, 5-2; 157lbs – Waxler (W) won by forfeit; 165lbs – Kessler (W) d. Kline, fall 2:15; 175lbs – Meyers (LC) d. Snow, 5-4; 190lbs – Kovar (W) d. Seel 12-4; 215lbs – Duncan (W) d. SiFuentes, fall 4:55; 285lbs – Box (LC) won by forfeit