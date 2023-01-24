High School Sports Roundup For January 23, 2023

BOYS BOWLING

Tinora 2,348 Bryan 2,304

DEFIANCE – Bryan trailed 1,859-1,730 entering the Baker Games where they won 574-489 but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Rams.

Dakota Brandeberry was the top bowler of the night with games of 223 and 265 and Issac Stoy added a 377 series (211-166).

At Defiance Recreation

BRYAN (2,305) – Brandeberry 223-265; Craig 117; Mossburg 121; Muhe 162-178; Singh; 139-148; Stoy 212-166; Bryan Baker 574

TINORA (2,348) – Goliver 213-248; Fenter 215-158; Stein 183-211; Begin 191; Goliver 154-159; Higbea 127; Tinora Baker 489

Wauseon 2,313 Evergreen 2,208

ADRIAN – Ryan Marks bowled a 215 and 226 to help the Indians bounce back from their first loss of the season by beating Evergreen.

Parker Black was next for Wauseon by firing games of 213 and 210 for a 423 series.

Michael Laver provided to the top series of the night for the Vikings with a 451 (236-215).

At Lenawee Recreation

WAUSEON (2,313) – Marks 215-226; Little 193-140; Black 213-210; Panico 138; Luce 168-156; Gleckler 145; Wauseon Baker 509

EVERGREEN (2,208) – Laver 236-215; Gillen 98-223; Prescott 126; Baker 143-167; McKenzie 132-176; Robinette 164; Evergreen Baker 528

Delta 2,342 Patrick Henry 2,225

DESHLER – Delta rallied to win game two 983-839 and erase an 11 pin (923-912) deficit after the opening games and held on in Baker play for a 2,342-2,225 win.

Konrad Hawkins posted a 448 (203-245) for the Panthers, Brody Waugh had a 436 (223-213), and Dylan Stricker rolled a 405 (169-236).

At Deshler Lanes

DELTA (2,323) – Cone 148; Hawkins 203-226; McQueen 146; Pride 171-141; Stricker 169-236; Waugh 223-213; Delta Baker 447

PATRICK HENRY (2,225) – Hathaway 247-172; Hoops 191-179; Geahlen 174-204; Lammers 190-139; Braden 121-145; Patrick Henry Baker 463

Liberty Center 2,283 Swanton 1,808

SWANTON – Tim Blanton bowled a 434 (232-202) and Landon Amstutz had an opening game of 215 as the Tigers led 992-716 after game one en route to the win.

Scott Lefferty-Reside totaled a 299 (155-144) to lead the Bulldogs.

At Swanton Sports Center

SWANTON (1,808) – Balonek 135-110; Bates 128-127; C. Lafferty-Reside 158-118; S. Lafferty-Reside 155-144; Williams 140-127; Swanton Baker 466

LIBERTY CENTER (2,283) – Amstutz 215-128; Blanton 232-102; McDoogle 158-181; Sexton 192-157; Wilhelm 195-165; Liberty Center Baker 458

GIRLS BOWLING

Bryan 1,970 Tinora 1,250

DEFIANCE – Jessica Federspiel was Bryan’s top bowler with games of 196 and 200 for a 396 series as the Golden Bears rolled to a non-conference win over Tinora.

At Defiance Recreation

BRYAN (1,970) – Arrizon 106; Campbell 106; Davis 177; H.Federspiel 138; J. Federspiel 196-200; M. Federspiel 118; Grymonprez 131; Sleesman 136-146; Bryan Baker 516

TINORA (1,250) – Cook 103-145; Weber 136-114; Billing 93-126; Kimmel 73-113; Tinora Baker 347

Patrick Henry 1,866 Delta 1,701

DESHLER – The Patriots were on top by just one pin (703-702) after game one before victories in game two (706-654) and the Baker Games (457-355) to pull away and defeat Delta.

Ciarra Flickinger had the high game (189) and high series (356) for the Panthers.

At Deshler Lanes

DELTA (1,711) – Brown 186-155; Flickinger 189-167; Hyott 105-103; Shelhart 107-107; Tipton 115-122; Delta Baker 355

PATRICK HENRY (1,866) – Breece 143-192; Karmol 146-133; Kuesel 139-123; Piercefield 140-136; Breece 135-122; Patrick Henry Baker 457

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stryker 39 Wauseon 31

STRYKER – The Panthers led by as many as 18 points in the second half and held off a Wauseon surge in the final frame for 39-31 win.

Stryker (14-3) was paced by Sage Woolace with 17 points, 13 in the first half, and Lexi Wickerham drilled four treys and added three throws for 15.

Hayley Meyer netted 15 for the Indians (9-8) in the loss.

STRYKER (39) — Woolace 17; Leupp 2; Ruffer 0; Fulk 3; Ramon 0; Wickerham 15; Myers 0; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 2; Totals: 6-6-9 – 39

WAUSEON (31) — Stasa 8; Tester 0; Strain 0; Coronado 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 6; Leatherman 0; Kaylin Ehrsam 0; Marugan 2; Meyer 15; Totals: 8-3-6 – 31

STRYKER 13 9 12 5 – 39

WAUSEON 7 5 6 13 – 31

JUNIOR VARSITY: 35-14 Wauseon

Continental 49 North Central 42

CONTINENTAL – Bryn Tegenkamp had 20 for Continental in a 49-42 non-league win over the visitors from North Central (1-15).

Amara Wright and Isabelle Burnett each tallied 13 points for the Eagles.

NORTH CENTRAL (42) – Meyers 6; Burnett 13; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 2; Turner 0; Dominguez 0; King 8; Wright 13; Totals: 14-2-12 – 42

CONTINENTAL (49) – Knowles 0; Shock 6; Tegenkamp 20; Logan 10; Cordes 5; Rose 2; Crossgrove 6; Totals: 13-4-11 – 49

N. CENTRAL 10 5 13 14 – 42

CONTINENTAL 9 14 13 13 – 49

JUNIOR VARSITY: Continental, 26-24