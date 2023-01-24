Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4am to 8pm EST.

Counties included in the warning are: INDIANA – Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Cass, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford, Jay; MICHIGAN – Hillsdale; OHIO – Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Allen.

WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Snow will spread rapidly north early Wednesday with rapid accumulations before noon.

The heaviest snow should end by late afternoon, although some blowing and drifting snow in open areas is likely to persist into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS – If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.