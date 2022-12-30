High School Sports Schedule For Friday, December 30, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emmanuel Christian Warrior Classic
Hilltop vs. Ottawa Hills 12pm @ Lourdes University
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (@ Swanton)
Swanton vs. Leipsic 6pm (Championship-HS Gym)
Image Pro Holiday Classic (@ Bryan)
Stryker vs. Montpelier 5:45pm (Consolation)
Bryan vs. Fairview 7pm (Championship)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbold @ Pettisville 4:30pm
Route 49 Holiday Classic (@ Edgerton)
Edon vs. Edgerton 6pm (Consolation)
Antwerp vs. Hicksville 7:30pm (Championship)
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (Swanton)
MVCD vs. Van Buren 7:30pm (Consolation-Fisher Gym)
Swanton vs. Maumee 7:30pm (Championship-HS Gym)
VARSITY WRESTLING
Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Evergreen/Swanton @ Tri-State Border Wars 9:30am (Defiance HS)