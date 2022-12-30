Friday, December 30
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Friday, December 30, 2022

No Comments1 Min Read

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Christian Warrior Classic

Hilltop vs. Ottawa Hills 12pm @ Lourdes University

Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (@ Swanton)

Swanton vs. Leipsic 6pm (Championship-HS Gym)

Image Pro Holiday Classic (@ Bryan)

Stryker vs. Montpelier 5:45pm (Consolation)

Bryan vs. Fairview 7pm (Championship)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbold @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Route 49 Holiday Classic (@ Edgerton)

Edon vs. Edgerton 6pm (Consolation)

Antwerp vs. Hicksville 7:30pm (Championship)

Bob Fisher Holiday Classic (Swanton)

MVCD vs. Van Buren 7:30pm (Consolation-Fisher Gym)

Swanton vs. Maumee 7:30pm (Championship-HS Gym)

VARSITY WRESTLING

Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Evergreen/Swanton @ Tri-State Border Wars 9:30am (Defiance HS)

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply