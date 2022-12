BOYS BASKETBALL

Paulding 52 Wauseon 51

PAULDING – Paulding (4-5) rallied from down 26-20 at halftime helped by 13 three-pointers on the night to sneak by Wauseon 52-51.

Landon Hines and Jack Leatherman each tallied 12 points for Wauseon (6-4) and Tyson Rodriguez registered 10.